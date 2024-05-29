NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $67,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

