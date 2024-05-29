Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 2,571,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,219,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nuformix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Nuformix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.