Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV) Short Interest Down 83.6% in May

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NOVV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Nova Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.30 and a beta of -0.02.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nova Vision Acquisition

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. ( NASDAQ:NOVV Free Report ) by 225.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.52% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

