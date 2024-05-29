Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.99

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.99 and traded as high as C$23.95. Northland Power shares last traded at C$23.87, with a volume of 256,106 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.96.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NPI
Northland Power Trading Down 0.3 %
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -171.43%.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
