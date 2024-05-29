Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
