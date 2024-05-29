Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

