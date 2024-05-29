Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 1,533.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 54,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

