Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Up 11.3%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Nocera Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Nocera alerts:

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nocera

Nocera Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Nocera, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCRA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Nocera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.