Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading Up 11.3%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Nocera Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nocera
Nocera Company Profile
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nocera
- About the Markup Calculator
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.