Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 5.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 88,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 143,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $886.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noah by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

