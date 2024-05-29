Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.