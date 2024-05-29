Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.
About Nihon Kohden
