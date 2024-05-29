Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

