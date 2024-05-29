New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 2,337.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 14,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

