New Republic Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Republic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,293. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.