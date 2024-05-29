New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

EXAI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,236. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $564.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

