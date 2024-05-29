New Republic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. 269,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.