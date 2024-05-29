New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 2.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.55. Approximately 310,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,781,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.