NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.96. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NURO

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.