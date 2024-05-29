NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTWK

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

NTWK opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.