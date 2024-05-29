Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the April 30th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Netcapital

In other Netcapital news, Director Steven F. Geary purchased 239,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $31,105.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,574 shares in the company, valued at $32,444.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netcapital Trading Down 25.1 %

NCPL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,833,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,099. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.60.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Netcapital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

