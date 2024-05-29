NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Director Jennifer Ceran Sells 5,897 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,962. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 233,975 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

