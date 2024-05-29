Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $203,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

