National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.48

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 61192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The company has a market cap of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Research by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

