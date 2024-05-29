Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in May

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

