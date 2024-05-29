Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. 240,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,166,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 152.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

