Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.81. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 166,200 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
