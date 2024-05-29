Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $4.81. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 166,200 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 671.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

