Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.85 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $261.85 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00053676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,724,151 coins and its circulating supply is 865,222,823 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

