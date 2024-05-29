Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Update

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the April 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Moolec Science Price Performance
Shares of MLECW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Moolec Science
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moolec Science
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.