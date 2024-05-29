Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Update

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the April 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Moolec Science Price Performance

Shares of MLECW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

