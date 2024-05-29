Moolec Science (MLEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MLEC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Moolec Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

