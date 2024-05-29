Moolec Science (MLEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.
Moolec Science Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MLEC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Moolec Science
About Moolec Science
Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moolec Science
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.