Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.31

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.31 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.55). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 3,129,631 shares traded.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.01, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Mitie Group
In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,507.93). 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
