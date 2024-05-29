Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.31

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.31 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.55). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 3,129,631 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.01, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,507.93). 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

