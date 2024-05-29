Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

