Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 1,350 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.19. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

