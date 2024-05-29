Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

