Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 3,690 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

