Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

