MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 5.6%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. Approximately 17,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 118,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.