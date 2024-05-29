MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.15

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 107277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

