MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.65. 15,165,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 10,001,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Featured Stories

