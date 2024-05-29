M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.84

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.35. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

