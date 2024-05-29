Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 1,070.0% in May

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,070.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Metso Oyj Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OUKPY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.