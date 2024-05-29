Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

