MetisDAO Price Up 2.9% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $434.42 million and $20.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $76.40 or 0.00112677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 75.50838266 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $16,561,332.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

