Metals One (LON:MET1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 74935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Metals One Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

Insider Activity at Metals One

In other Metals One news, insider Alastair Clayton purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,385.70). Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

