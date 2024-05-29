Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 2,548.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

