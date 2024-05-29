Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 2,548.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLFF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Metallis Resources
