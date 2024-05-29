Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $855,430.51 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $30.69 million and $855,430.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

