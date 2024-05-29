Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Trading Down 0.9%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Meta Data Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

See Also

