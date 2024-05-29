Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 1,437.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MGAWY remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

