Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.29. 8,732,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,186,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.38.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

