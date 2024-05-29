Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 5,695 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.99. The company had a trading volume of 240,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,927. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.02 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

