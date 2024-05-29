McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 981,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $291,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCD traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,497. The firm has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

