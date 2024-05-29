Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maximus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 265,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,635. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

