Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.16. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 216,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

